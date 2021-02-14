Jumblat Slams Aoun as 'Destructive Ruler' in Fiercest Attack Yet

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday launched his fiercest verbal attack to date against President Michel Aoun, describing him as a “destructive ruler.”

“There is an absurd person in Baabda. Michel Aoun wants to commit suicide, let him commit suicide alone, along with the black rooms and his dear son-in-law,” Jumblat said in an interview on Future TV.

“Today there is a destructive ruler and an absurd rule,” he added.

Turning to the stalled cabinet formation process, Jumblat said: “I will not offer advice to PM-designate Hariri. He has the ability and prudence to evaluate the situation and I stand by him.”

“Hariri devised a formula that suits everyone in which he rejected the blocking one-third. Enough with this one-third that impeded the country for 15 years!” Jumblat added.

Separately, the PSP leader called for “a new political formula” in the country because “we cannot continue with the old formula.”

As for the assassination of prominent anti-Hizbullah activist and researcher Lokman Slim, Jumblat described it as “a continuation of the previous murders” while reiterating that it is linked to the investigations into the Beirut port explosion.

“Lokman Slim’s remarks about the port blast are accurate and the investigation into the port explosion must continue,” he added.