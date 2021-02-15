Report: Ain el-Tineh Says Lebanese Indifferent about Political Disputes

Political circles in Ain el-Tineh said the Lebanese are least concerned with the disputes between political leaders who failed so far in forming a much-needed reform government capable of steering the country out of its multiple crises, al-Joumhouria daily reported Monday..

“People are no longer interested in political debates, they only want one thing and that is the formation of a government” circles in Ain el-Tineh stated.

Their remarks came after a speech made by PM-designate Saad Hariri on Sunday accusing President Michel Aoun of blocking the cabinet formation.

It drew a prompt reply from the Presidency Information Office, accusing Hariri of making “false and incorrect statements,” and of “trying, through the formation of the government, to impose new norms that are outside the principles, the constitution and the charter,” the statement underlined.