Jumblat Invited to Moscow, Discusses Govt with Bogdanov

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat received an invitation to visit Moscow from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, a statement released by the PSP press office said on Monday.

The statement added that Jumblat received a phone call from Bogdanov and that the two men discussed the government formation in Lebanon.

“Head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblat, received a phone call from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov," the PSP's statement said:

It added that “discussions highlighted the need to accelerate the formation of the Lebanese government, and the importance of Russia's initiative to help in this field and its communication with the influential parties to help overcome the artificial obstacles to the government's lineup.”

“Bogdanov invited Jumblat to visit Moscow who vowed to meet the invitation as soon as he gets the Covid-19 vaccine,” it added.