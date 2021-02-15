Amal Says Berri's Initiative Still Represents an Exit to Break Impasse

The Amal Movement on Monday said that Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative for resolving the governmental crisis remains on the table.

“The political bureau of Amal Movement reiterates that Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative still represents the exit for everyone in order to pull the cabinet formation process from the obstacles it has reached,” it said in a statement issued after an electronic meeting.

It added that the Speaker’s initiative would allow “benefiting from the initiatives of friendly countries.”

“The course of the cabinet formation process over the past days exposed the futility of the debate that puts private and partisan interests ahead of the higher national interest, at a time the people are living the worst stage socially and economically,” the politburo said.

“Some are still seeking to boost their shares and capability to be in charge of decisions,” it lamented.

Berri had in early February called for the formation of a government in which no camp would have the one-third-plus-one veto power and whose ministers are “specialists who do not belong to parties, movements or political figures.”

The parties should name consensual figures who are “neither with them nor against them,” Berri suggested.