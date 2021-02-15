Bogdanov Stresses Need for 'Mission-Driven Govt.' in Talks with Hariri

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Monday that a telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

“They discussed the social and political crisis that Lebanon is facing, and stressed the need to form rapidly a mission-driven government headed by Saad Hariri, who won the majority of votes in Parliament, and was designated by President Michel Aoun,” the Ministry’s statement said, according to an English-language translation distributed by Hariri’s press office.

Hariri and Bogdanov also discussed Russian assistance to Lebanon in combating the coronavirus pandemic including sending a batch of vaccines to Beirut.

Bogdanov also held phone talks Monday with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat.