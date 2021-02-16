Report: Nasrallah’s Speech to 'Dial Down' Tense Rhetoric

After a volley of words between the teams of the President and PM-designate over the formation of a cabinet, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make a speech Tuesday to “dial down” the political rhetoric, the electronic al-Anbaa daily reported.

Nasrallah is scheduled to make a televised appearance in which he will focus on the government formation impasse, said the magazine.

According to unnamed Hizbullah sources, they revealed to al-Anbaa that Nasrallah’s speech will “call for a quick formation of a government because the situation has reached a stage where it is no more permissible to keep silent.”

He is expected to “calm the rhetoric down. Its positive effects will show in the next few days,” they told al-Anbaa.

A war of words erupted Monday between President Michel Aoun’s aide Salim Jreissati and PM-designate Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement.

The volley of words thwarted any hopes for a much-needed government in a country grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis.