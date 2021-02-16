Russia 'Ready' to Donate Sputnik V Covid Vaccine to Lebanon

Russia reportedly expressed willingness to provide Lebanon with donations of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, MP Amal Abou Zeid told President Michel Aoun on Tuesday said the National News Agency.

Aoun had received Abou Zeid who briefed the President on his latest visit to Moscow where he met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, NNA said.

Discussions highlighted the general situation in Lebanon including the health conditions amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Abou Zeid said the Russian side expressed willingness to offer a donation of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to Lebanon.

Discussions with Bogdanov also highlighted the general political situation in Lebanon and the government formation impasse, added the Agency.