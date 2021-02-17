PSP Deplores Attack on Arbil Airport

The Progressive Socialist Party deplored in a statement on Wednesday the rocket attack on Arbil airport in Iraq.

A statement released by the PSP press office read:

The Progressive Socialist Party condemns the attack on Arbil International Airport and the residential area in the city, and affirms total condemnation of such terrorist attacks that target the stability of the Kurdistan region and the entire Iraq.

The hail of more than a dozen rockets was fired Monday evening from around eight kilometres (five miles) west of Arbil.

They appeared to be aimed at a military complex inside the Arbil airport that hosts foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition that has helped Iraq fight jihadists since 2014.

But they struck all over the city's northwest, including in residential districts where they wounded five civilians, the Arbil health directorate told AFP.

Coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto said three rockets hit Arbil airport and killed one civilian contractor, who he said was neither an Iraqi nor US national.

Another nine people were wounded, including eight civilian contractors and one US soldier, he said.