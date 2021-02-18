Berri Presses Need for Staging by-Elections

Speaker Nabih Berri discussed with caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi via a phone call on Thursday the need to stage the parliamentary by-elections to fill vacant parliament seats as stipulated by Article 41 in the Constitution.

Fahmi said directives will be given to have the elections ready to be held in March.

After the colossal August 4, 2020 port explosion, eight members of parliament resigned. Two other parliamentary seats went vacant after the deaths of MPs Michel el-Murr and Jean Obeid.