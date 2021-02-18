Emir of Qatar Urges Fast Govt. Formation in Talks with Hariri

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, met Thursday morning in Doha with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on the occasion of his visit to the Gulf country, Qatar’s news agency said.

“The meeting dealt with reviewing the latest developments in Lebanon. HE the Prime Minister-designate informed HH the Emir of the latest developments and efforts related to forming the government,” the news agency added.

The Emir “emphasized the State of Qatar's support of Lebanon and its people, calling on all Lebanese parties to prioritize national interest and swiftly form a new government that will deal with the crises and challenges facing Lebanon,” it said.

The meeting also dealt with a number of issues of common interest.

Hariri had met with Qatar’s foreign minister upon his arrival in Doha on Wednesday.