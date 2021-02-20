Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Emphasizes UAE’s Support for Lebanon during Hariri Meeting

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Shati' Palace Friday Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who is visiting the state.

Hariri’s press office released an English-langauge statement and said:

“During the meeting, discussions focused on the bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, its repercussions on all levels and ways to contain them.

Premier Hariri briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the latest developments in Lebanon, especially those related to the formation of the new government.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expressed his sincere wishes for the formation of a Lebanese government that takes into account the national interest, surpasses differences and is able to overcome the various challenges surrounding Lebanon.

He affirmed the UAE's support for the Lebanese people to fulfill its aspirations for unity, stability and development.

For his part, Premier Hariri congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the success of “Hope Probe” in reaching Mars orbit. He also praised the UAE's constant stances in support of Lebanon, and its assistance to face the coronavirus pandemic, wishing the Emirates and its people safety from all harm.”