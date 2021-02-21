LF to Hand U.N. Petition Demanding Int'l Probe in Port Blast
Lebanese Forces lawmakers George Okais, Fadi Saad, Imad Wakim and Majed Abillama will on Monday visit the office of the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon to deliver a petition demanding an international fact-finding mission into the disastrous Aug. 4 blast at Beirut port.
A statement issued by the LF’s media department said the MPs will meet 3:00 pm with U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi to hand her the petition, which is signed by the LF’s 15 lawmakers.
The petition is addressed to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
“The visit comes due to people’s lack of trust in the local investigation and in its ability to unveil the truth,” the LF said in its statement, citing “the current obstacles” that the probe is facing.
The party also reminded that it had pushed for such an international commission from the very first hours after the disaster, adding that the MPs and relatives of victims will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm.
"Our information says that the technical investigation ended and the army sent it to the judge. We asked that day the army and internal security to reveal the results of that investigation. We are repeating our call for this and we insist on it." Hassan Nasrallah 16 February 2021
Judge Fadi Sawwan: Wait what? No it hasn't ended yet.
"Judge Fadi Sawwan issued an arrest warrant for for ex-Minister Fenianos" MTV 17 February 2021
"Sawwan Postpones Questioning of Fenianos" Naharnet 18 February 2021
Later that same day
"The Court of Cassation, headed by Judge Jamal Hajjar, decided to recuse Judge Fadi Sawwan from investigation into the Beirut port blast case, the National News Agency reported Thursday." Naharnet 17 February 2021
"Lebanese port blast investigator Fadi Sawwan formally told he is removed" Naharnet 19 February 2021
Mini supreme leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke and the whole judicial system sprung into action.