Rahi Discusses Int’l Conference for Lebanon with UN Deputy Special Coordinator

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 February 2021, 14:41
Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi met Monday in Bkirki with UN Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Najat Rushdi, where discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Rushdi indicated that her visit came in the context of the Patriarch's call for an international conference for Lebanon.

She also renewed UN permanent support for Lebanon.

Rahi has often criticized Lebanon’s “incompent” ruling authority and called for organizing a “U.N.-sponsored international conference on Lebanon to prevent attacks on it and prevent harm to its legitimacy and to put an end to the multiplicity of arms.”

Lebanese leaders have been unable to form a much-needed government to pull Lebanon out of multiple crises gripping the country, including an unprecedented economic crisis and the impact of one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions that devastated its capital's port.

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 22 February 2021, 15:59

Best politician, ever!

Thumb galaxy 22 February 2021, 16:26

Stick to religion, man!

Missing kazan 22 February 2021, 17:08

I think they are having pain in the neck, just by looking at each other.

