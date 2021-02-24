After Uproar, President’s Health Adviser Says Aoun Had to Get Vaccinated

Adviser to the President for Health Affairs Walid Khoury stated on Wednesday that due to the President’s “exposure to a large number of people,” that makes it necessary for him to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Khoury’s remarks came after an uproar over favoritism that the President and other MPs were inoculated without prior approval.

Khoury said: “From a medical point of view, President Aoun is vulnerable because he meets many people every day and for this reason it was necessary for him to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The Presidency on Tuesday confirmed that Aoun, First Lady Nadia Aoun and ten of the president’s close associates have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sixteen other MPs were accused of bypassing the country’s official inoculation platform that is aimed at ensuring a fair rollout of the vaccine.

The World Bank threatened Tuesday to suspend financing for coronavirus vaccines in Lebanon as it investigated suspected favoritism.

The World Bank is a major financier of Lebanon’s coronavirus campaign and has approved $34 million to pay for vaccines for 2 million people. Suspending its assistance would have grave implications for the cash-strapped government, which is going through an unprecedented financial and economic crisis and reliant on foreign assistance.