Hizbullah Bloc Warns of Damage from Govt. Delay, Urges Concessions

Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday criticized the “exchange of accusations” over the formation of the new government, saying it “exposes the flaws of the approach of share splitting.”

It accordingly emphasized “the need for an understanding that leads to the birth of a new, effective and productive government.”

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc added that such a government should not be a “captive” of a certain “number” of seats nor “threatened by imbalance.”

“The damage resulting from the delay in forming the government has become much bigger than the damage from offering any concession leading to speeding it its formation, which has become more than a necessity,” the bloc warned.