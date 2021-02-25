Hizbullah Bloc Warns of Damage from Govt. Delay, Urges Concessions
Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday criticized the “exchange of accusations” over the formation of the new government, saying it “exposes the flaws of the approach of share splitting.”
It accordingly emphasized “the need for an understanding that leads to the birth of a new, effective and productive government.”
In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc added that such a government should not be a “captive” of a certain “number” of seats nor “threatened by imbalance.”
“The damage resulting from the delay in forming the government has become much bigger than the damage from offering any concession leading to speeding it its formation, which has become more than a necessity,” the bloc warned.
What is amazing is that all those who could make a change in helping the country (be it terrorists, warlords, or religious leaders) are unanimous in agreement that without government the country will be lost, but they nevertheless all adhere without exception to their individual interests, it is not necessary to mention that the ordinary Lebanese is the real victim in this tragedy, but "c'est le peuple qui fait le roi" this means that the ordinary Lebanese have created them and still supports them.