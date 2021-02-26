Bogdanov, Franjieh Stress Need for Effective New Govt.

Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, on Friday held phone talks with Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said the talks tackled the political developments in Lebanon.

A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry meanwhile said the two sides “discussed means to overcome and address the economic and social crisis in Lebanon, while stressing the need for the formation of an effective new government led by Saad Hariri as soon as possible.”

Moreover, the Russian side reiterated its “continuous support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Lebanese republic.”

Bogdanov and Franjieh also discussed “the possibility that the Russian side offer assistance to Lebanon in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.”