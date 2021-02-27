Report: Popular Protests in Bkirki Saturday to Back Rahi’s Call

The Maronite Patriarch in Bkirki is expected to witness popular protests Saturday to support the persistent calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi for a UN-sponsored international conference for crisis-hit Lebanon.

The Saudi Asharq el-Awsat said that supporters of various political parties, mainly anti-Hizbullah Christian parties, are expected to partake in the move.

Media official in Bkirki, Walid Ghayyad, said: “It is not a political move, but is to support the Patriarch’s national suggestions that target no one.”

Meanwhile, MP Farid el-Khazen said that the Patriarch emphasizes the importance of preserving the Taef Accord, the Constitution and the National Pact, and that Rahi has relayed this message to the political parties who met him recently, according to the daily.

Rahi has resolutely called for an international conference on crisis-hit Lebanon because the Lebanese leaders cannot reach an understanding on their own.

He also said that “the international community is responsible for a founding and active members of the United Nations and it has to offer official and serious assistance.”

He also called on all groups to submit a paper about the problem in Lebanon to present them as a single paper to the U.N.

Lebanese leaders have been unable to form a much-needed government to pull Lebanon out of multiple crises gripping the country, including an unprecedented economic crisis and the impact of one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions that devastated its port’ capital.