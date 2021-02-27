Report: ‘Timid’ Efforts Underway to Solve Govt Stalemate
Some recent political contacts to solve the government formation stalemate were described as “serious” and likely to make a little progress on the government file, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.
The daily said it learned from “reliable” sources that recent “modest” contacts were made, mainly by General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, with efforts that it described as “serious” pushing for a near solution.
However, the sources did not specify other parties carrying out these efforts.
But they raised hopes that a slight progress could emerge soon.
5 min. before 12, Brexit deal was reached. Here too a deal will be reached and a government will be formed, it will work as a morphine injection, for a while it will ease the pain will give some hope. Unfortunately few months later the pain will start again.