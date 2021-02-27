Report: ‘Timid’ Efforts Underway to Solve Govt Stalemate

Some recent political contacts to solve the government formation stalemate were described as “serious” and likely to make a little progress on the government file, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

The daily said it learned from “reliable” sources that recent “modest” contacts were made, mainly by General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, with efforts that it described as “serious” pushing for a near solution.

However, the sources did not specify other parties carrying out these efforts.

But they raised hopes that a slight progress could emerge soon.