Fadlallah Rejects 'Internationalization', Says Some Tried to 'Exploit Bkirki'
MP Hassan Fadlallah of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc has suggested that certain sides are using Bkirki as a cover to serve their own political agendas, hours after thousands of Lebanese rallied in Bkirki in support of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi and his latest stances.
“Some parties are hiding behind Bkirki,” Fadlallah said in a TV interview.
“Hizbullah believes that internationalization would pose an existential threat to Lebanon. What has internationalization done in Syria, Libya and Iraq?” the MP added.
“Those who want to cling to the Taef Accord must not invite nations to Lebanon to resolve our crisis, although these nations do not have time for anyone at the moment,” Fadlallah went on to say, stressing that “solutions should begin inside” the country.
He added: “We respect the authority that Bkirki represents to a group of the Lebanese and we do not want any rift between the Lebanese. Some tried to exploit Bkirki to deepen sectarian disillusionment and divides.”
Commenting on al-Rahi’s call for Lebanon’s neutrality, Fadlallah pointed out that ever since 1948, Israel “has not neutralized us in wars and crises,” adding that the jihadist Islamic State group has not also spared Lebanon from its attacks.
“Our policy is not based on boycotts but rather on rapprochement and discussion. We have our evidence and arguments and communication with Bkirki has not been severed,” Fadlallah added.
“There had been direct communication until the coronavirus stage and today there is phone communication,” the lawmaker noted, revealing that “Hizbullah’s leadership” held phone talks with Bkirki two days prior to Saturday’s rally at the seat of the Maronite church.
Earlier this month, al-Rahi had called for a U.N.-sponsored "international conference" in the face of Lebanon's economic collapse and political impasse.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah slammed the proposal and similar calls from other parties, saying such moves would open the door to foreign interference or even to an "occupation."
In a speech to the crowd on Saturday, al-Rahi repeated the call for an international conference, saying that "all we propose is to revitalize the Lebanese state, which is in disarray, broken."
Al-Rahi is an ardent supporter of Lebanon's official policy of dissociation from regional conflicts, a position that clashes with Iran-backed Hizbullah's involvement in the war in Syria.
The demonstrators on Saturday shouted slogans in support of the Lebanese Army and denounced Hizbullah as a "terrorist" group.
"Neutrality, sovereignty, stability," read one banner hanging on a church facade.
"We came to support the patriarch in his call for neutrality," Olga Abu Merei told AFP from the rally.
"We want stability, we want our country to stay away from problems and wars."
Among the objectives of an international conference, al-Rahi said would be "support for the Lebanese Army, so it becomes the only defender of Lebanon."
Fadlallah Rejects 'Internationalization'
So what would you call it when your employer and handler says you are part of the resistance axis headed by Iran? Would that be not 'Internationalizatio'?
Or when Nassrallah says:
Hassan Nasrallah - November 11 2013
"
عندما نأخذ القرار، أو نمشي في أي درب، أو ندخل إلى أي ساحة، أو إلى أي ميدان أو إلى أي قتال، نحن لا نلجأ إلى عقولنا، ولا إلى علومنا ولا إلى مستوانا العلمي، ولا إلى ولا إلى,نحن نلجأ إلى فقهائنا وكبارنا ومراجعنا.. هذا كان التزامنا بالإمام، وهذا التزامنا بعد الإمام رضوان الله تعالى عليه، بسماحة الإمام القائد آية الله العظمى السيد علي الخامنئي.
Fadlallah Rejects 'Internationalization'....
Strange, You should address your president and his Free and Patriotic Party!
تسبب الوزير السابق بيار رفول باحراج كبير لقيادة التيار الوطني الحر عندما قال عبر اذاعة التيار "ان رئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون والتيار "الوطني الحر" هما في محور الممانعة والمقاومة، وان الأميركيين وغيرهم سيتحدثون معنا بالنتيجة، لأن محورنا هو الذي فاز".
https://www.lebanon24.com/news/lebanon/797835/فَضَحَ-ما-كانوا-ينفونه-فأُجبر-على-هذا-الموقف
Fadlallah pointed out that ever since 1948, Israel “has not neutralized us in wars and crises,” adding that the jihadist Islamic State group has not also spared Lebanon from its attacks.
Wrong on both counts ya POS! Israel spared us wars both in 1967 and 1973. Israel only attacked when Lebanon became Fatah Land and the Palestinians used South Lebanon to launch useless attacks against Israel.
As to ISIS, you and your terror militia went to Syria as early as 2011 and massacred Syrian women and children as directed by Iran. The Syrians then came after you in Lebanon. BTW, are we talking about the same ISIS that you put on air conditioned buses and transported to northern Syria; Don't forget the home made meals prepared by your Chefs:)
Hizbala
A)invited israel to destroy Lebanon in 2006 which cost us $12 billions in reconstruction and stole 1200 lives
B)assassinated countless of intellectuals and promising politicians
C)provided cover and participated in the thefts of everyone’s savings
D)smuggles goods in and out of Lebanon without paying taxes as well as people (different story)
E)Beat up demonstrators all over Lebanon since the October 19 revolution.
F)Stole so far 20% of the American vaccines destined to the sick and elderly registered with the government
Let me know if I left out some important facts.
Hizbala
A)invited israel to destroy Lebanon in 2006 which cost us $12 billions in reconstruction and stole 1200 lives
B)assassinated countless of intellectuals and promising politicians
C)provided cover and participated in the thefts of everyone’s savings
D)smuggles goods in and out of Lebanon without paying taxes as well as people (different story)
E)Beat up demonstrators all over Lebanon since the October 19 revolution.
F)Stole so far 20% of the American vaccines destined to the sick and elderly registered with the government
Let me know if I left out some important facts.
The usual crap from Hezbollah: "Its our way or the highway!" (We will throw Taif Accord and take full control)
Now hizbollah will send the black shirts and says the embassies were behind al ra3i gathering and the Americans are sending money to the people to make strife..meanwhile Hezbollah supporters live in heaven by earning 500 dollars monthly from Iran.
Hezbo make billions from the drug trade, Iran has already set up the network in South America which hezbo uses. Any stability or internationalisation will make it harder for them to trade. It's all about drugs and money not ideology like some people think