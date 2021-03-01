Amal Urges New Govt., Warns of Security Deterioration

The Amal Movement on Monday urged an end to “political overbidding and to raising constitutional and legal disputes,” stressing that it is necessary to speed up the formation of the new government.

In a statement issued after a meeting for its political bureau, the Movement said a new government is needed to “address the inevitable collapse of the economic and social situations and its impact on the stability of the security situation.”

It accordingly warned that such a collapse would not leave a chance to any party to “win a certain share or achieve its partisan interests.”

The politburo added that the most notable sign of collapse is “the unprecedented disorder in the dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese lira and its exceeding of all limits.”

“This has led to a hysteric hike in prices without any real supervision by the competent ministries,” the political bureau said.