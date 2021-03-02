Canadian Ambassador Visits Lebanese Army Logistic Brigade

The Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Chantal Chastenay, accompanied by a delegation visited the Lebanese Army Logistic Brigade to anticipate the support provided by Canadian authorities in favor of the army and to identify the required needs, the Army said in a statement Tuesday.

Lebanon receives military equipment from Canada, which also provided training to troops in basic winter warfare allowing them to better protect the Lebanese borders.

Chastenay is also leading the coordination of Canada’s $30 million assistance to Lebanon as the country reels from the impact of a massive blast in Beirut that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction in Beirut.