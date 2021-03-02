Israel Releases Lebanese Citizen Nabbed from Kfarshouba Area

The Israeli army on Tuesday released a Lebanese citizen whom it had accused Sunday of crossing into the occupied part of the Kfarshouba Hills.

The 26-year-old man, who hails from the Hasbaya town of al-Hibbariyeh, was handed to the UNIFIL peacekeeping force at the Ras al-Naqoura crossing, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said.

UNIFIL later handed over the man to Lebanese authorities through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Tenenti said UNIFIL chief Maj. Gen. Stephano Del Col had been in contact with all parties so secure the man’s release, adding that the U.N. force has launched an investigation to unveil the incident’s circumstances and pinpoint the exact location from which he was abducted.