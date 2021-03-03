Ten People Killed in Plane Crash in South Sudan

Ten people, including the two pilots, died when a plane crashed Tuesday at an airstrip in South Sudan's Jonglei state, the region's governor said.

"It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline that happened today the 2nd day of March 2021 at around 5.05 PM at Pieri Airstrip," Governor Denay Jock Chagor said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

"Ten people including the two pilots lost their lives."