U.S. Strives to Assist People in Lebanon, Says Shea

The United States seeks to provide help for the Lebanese people to address the dire difficult conditions, the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea said on Wednesday.

During her meeting with caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, Shea said: “We discussed issues of mutual interest, as we try to help the Lebanese people address the difficult economic situation they are passing through.”

Reports said the two figures also discussed the general situation in the country in addition to the problematic financial situation.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, compounded by the coronavirus and a devastating port explosion described as one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.