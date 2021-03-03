Geagea Says Early Polls Can be Alternative to Internationalization

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday reiterated his call for early parliamentary elections as a way out of Lebanon’s compounded crises.

Noting that Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement and their allies have failed to fix the situations despite having an elected president, a parliamentary majority and two-third majorities in several governments, Geagea stressed in an interview with Radio Free Lebanon that there is only “one available solution.”

“We should push them to resign through going to early parliamentary polls,” Geagea added, noting that such a solution would be easier than the “internationalization solution” which involves “communication with the Arab group and the friendly international community.”

The LF leader also again called on lawmakers who do not belong to the parliamentary majority to resign.

He explained that a new parliamentary majority would elect a new president and form a government that has a “different approach.”

Adding that most of Tuesday’s protests were “spontaneous” and a “national reaction to the deterioration of living situations,” Geagea denied that the LF had orchestrated the demos.

“Yes, the LF was also behind stirring the protests in Baalbek, Kfarrumman, Nabatiyeh, Tripoli, al-Abdeh and the rest of the Lebanese regions,” he added sarcastically.

“What happened yesterday surprised us all, and of course LF supporters were among those present on the streets, seeing as they are also citizens like the rest of people,” Geagea said.

But he strongly denied that the LF had a plan to organize the protests.