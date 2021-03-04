Mobile version

Wahhab Calls Jumblat after Several Injured in Kfarhim Clash

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 March 2021, 16:45
Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab held phone talks Thursday with Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat following a clash between supporters of their two parties in the Chouf town of Kfarhim.

Wahhab and Jumblat “stressed that the Lebanese Army should be fully in charge of addressing the Kfarhim incident,” emphasizing that “the security of Mt. Lebanon and its residents is a red line,” a statement issued by the Tawhid Party said.

They also underlined that no one enjoys a political cover, the statement added.

Media reports quoting security sources have said that the clash erupted as young men loyal to Wahhab were blocking the Kfarhim roundabout.

“A clash erupted with young men who support the PSP and the incident involved gunfire and the use of knives,” the sources said.

A young man from the Zeidan family was seriously wounded as two young men from al-Jahliyeh were injured, the sources added, noting that a young man from the Ghannam family escaped unharmed after being shot at.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Missing kazan 04 March 2021, 17:07

I thought the Lebanese could not be united because of the different cultures in the different religious communities. The truth is, the problem is worse, within every community there are vendetta hostilities between the leading families of warlords. I strongly believe that there is no hope for peace in this country.

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 04 March 2021, 17:07

gangsters

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 04 March 2021, 17:10

Zo3ran versus zo3ran.

Reply Report