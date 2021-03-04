Wahhab Calls Jumblat after Several Injured in Kfarhim Clash

Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab held phone talks Thursday with Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat following a clash between supporters of their two parties in the Chouf town of Kfarhim.

Wahhab and Jumblat “stressed that the Lebanese Army should be fully in charge of addressing the Kfarhim incident,” emphasizing that “the security of Mt. Lebanon and its residents is a red line,” a statement issued by the Tawhid Party said.

They also underlined that no one enjoys a political cover, the statement added.

Media reports quoting security sources have said that the clash erupted as young men loyal to Wahhab were blocking the Kfarhim roundabout.

“A clash erupted with young men who support the PSP and the incident involved gunfire and the use of knives,” the sources said.

A young man from the Zeidan family was seriously wounded as two young men from al-Jahliyeh were injured, the sources added, noting that a young man from the Ghannam family escaped unharmed after being shot at.