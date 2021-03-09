Aoun Discusses Israeli Violations and Syrian Refugees with U.N. Official

President Michel Aoun held talks Tuesday in Baabda with U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi.

During the meeting, Aoun handed Rochdi a copy of a report submitted by Lebanon to the U.N. about “the damage to the environmental and maritime resources” from the oil spill that has recently hit its southern shores.

The National News Agency said the president also asked the U.N. official to mention the oil spill in the annual report about Resolution 1701 which will be discussed by the Security Council on March 18.

“Lebanon clings to its rights to compensation for the environmental and economic damage, especially that it is still suffering from the repercussions of the oil spill that resulted from the Israeli bombardment during the 2006 war,” Aoun told Rochdi.

He also called for including “the repeated and growing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty” in the 1701 report.

Aoun also discussed with Rochdi the issue of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon and the need for the U.N. to “facilitate their return to their country.”

And citing “Denmark’s repatriation a week ago of 100 displaced Syrians to their country,” the president hoped such a move will “activate the issue of the safe return of the displaced with support from the international community.”