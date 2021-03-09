Mobile version

Bitar Issues Writs to Unveil Real Owners of Nitrates Shipment

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 March 2021, 19:51
Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, has issued judicial writs related to the ammonium nitrate shipment that caused the catastrophic August 4 explosion, the National News Agency said on Tuesday.

The writs are aimed at unveiling “how the ammonium nitrate was purchased, the shipment’s owners, the firms involved in the deal, the party for which it was imported, who paid for it and the exact identity of those behind it,” NNA said.

Bitar has recently replaced Judge Fadi Sawwan, who was removed as lead investigative judge following political pressure and controversy that followed charges that he pressed in the case against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and ex-ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos.

cocoman

Pretending to work to calm public opinion. In 6 months he will come back saying he found nothing, or he will say it's Israel's fault... We know what happened, the ammonium was bought on Syria's behalf to make bombs and stored in Beirut with the blessing of Kizb and all the political class knew about it... So they are all responsible. They will never allow the truth to be unveiled which is why they don't want an international investigation... They need to all be burned alive else nothing will ever change and the country will remain hostage to the mafia and the Iranian militia

Reply Report
thepatriot

All tracks have been erased long ago by the Syrian Regime and Ebola... Good Luck!

Reply Report
i.report

He’s one** of the 95%

** according to Minister Fahmi

Reply Report