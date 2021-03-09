Bitar Issues Writs to Unveil Real Owners of Nitrates Shipment

Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, has issued judicial writs related to the ammonium nitrate shipment that caused the catastrophic August 4 explosion, the National News Agency said on Tuesday.

The writs are aimed at unveiling “how the ammonium nitrate was purchased, the shipment’s owners, the firms involved in the deal, the party for which it was imported, who paid for it and the exact identity of those behind it,” NNA said.

Bitar has recently replaced Judge Fadi Sawwan, who was removed as lead investigative judge following political pressure and controversy that followed charges that he pressed in the case against caretaker PM Hassan Diab and ex-ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos.