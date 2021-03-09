FPM Bloc Calls Protests a 'Coup' against Aoun's 'Reformist Project'
The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday described the road-blocking protests engulfing Lebanon as a “coup” against President Michel Aoun’s “reformist project.”
“The past days have witnessed exploitation of people’s pain for political motives, and the practices and slogans reflect a coup-like situation against the president, his position and what he represents as well as against the bloc that has been struggling alongside him,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.
“It is a premeditated coup aimed at undermining President Aoun’s reformist project and impeding accountability, topped by the forensic audit, which has the ability to unveil the facts,” the bloc added.
Also commenting on the protests, Strong Lebanon said it categorically rejects that “a small group of rioters control the right to movement of millions of Lebanese,” warning of “any act of sabotage to undermine security that some might seek in order to compensate for the failure of the ongoing coup attempt.”
The bloc also stressed that “any thinking by any party of toppling the president” would be an “illusion which we advise that they quit.”
I want whatever drugs these guys are on---seriously, not a single entity has defined "Aoun’s reformist project" and these guys are on some serious drugs if they don't think anything is wrong in this country.
Coup :
c. 1400, "a blow" (obsolete), from Old French coup, colp "a blow, strike" (12c.), from Medieval Latin colpus, from Vulgar Latin *colapus, from Latin colaphus "a cuff, box on the ear," from Greek kolaphos "a blow, buffet, punch, slap," "a lowly word without clear etymology" [Beekes].
Meaning "a sudden decisive act" is 1852, short for coup d'etat. In Modern French the word is a workhorse, describing everything from a pat on the back to a whipping, and is used as well of thunder, gusts of wind, gunshots, and chess moves.
coup d'etat (n.)
1640s, from French coup d'étate, literally "stroke of the state". Technically any sudden, decisive political act, especially an important and unexpected change in the form and methods of a government, but in 20c. popularly restricted to the overthrow of a government.
Aoun's 'Reformist Project'
1) Being imposed by an Iranian terrorist militia
2)Carrying out reforms in the Electricity and Power Ministry for the last 10 years costing the treasury more than $25 billion.
3) Judicial and Military reforms
4) Rejecting Nepotism by not assigning daughters and son in law to official positions
5) Not using sectarianism and 'Christian' rights as a Political Agenda
.... and the list goes on....
Aoun Reformist Project best described by a staunch Aouni political analyst:
بالفيديو: جوزيف ابوفاضل عن مواقفه المؤيدة للعهد: كنت غشيم واستمعت للأوهام!
في مواقف تُظهر حجم الثغرات التي تشوب العهد القوي وتدفع اللبنانيين وخاصةً الموالين للأحزاب للإنتفاض والوقوف بوجه من هدم أحلامهم وعجز عن إيجاد حلول للأزمات الخانقة التي تلتف حول رقاب العباد، وصف الباحث والمحلل السياسي جوزف ابو فاضل والذي كان موالٍ لفترة طويلة لرئيس الجمهورية ميشال عون، نفسه عندما كان يتبنّى مواقف مؤيدة للعهد اني “كنت غشيم”اضاف خلال حلوله ضيفاً على برنامج تلفزيوني:” لم اكن انظر امامي ولم اُقدّر اين أمشي، كنت استمع الى الاوهام والاحلام، “طلع ما في شي””.
https://janoubia.com/2021/03/08/بالفيديو-جوزيف-ابوفاضل-عن-مواقفه-المؤ/
"Some media sources in Beirut claim Aoun’s work day has been restricted to 2-3 hours, with his staff handling run-of-the-mill affairs"
Source: https://thearabweekly.com/lebanese-presidents-health-fuels-growing-uncertainties-speculation-about-successor