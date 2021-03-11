Hariri Congratulates Libya for New Govt of National Unity

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri congratulated the Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, on the Libyan lawmakers decisions to grant confidence to the Government of National Unity, Hariri’s press office said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Hariri wished Dbeibah success in his efforts to reunify the institutions, launch the reconstruction wheel and hold parliamentary elections at the end of this year, said the statement.

Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed interim government on Wednesday, in the hopes it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year.