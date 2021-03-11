Aoun Discusses Security with Akar
President Michel Aoun and caretaker Defense Minister Zeina Akar discussed the latest security developments during a meeting at Baabda Palace, the National News Agency reported Thursday.
Aoun received Akar and the talks focused on the “general situation in the country after the security developments,” said NNA.
The talks also highlighted the work of the state institutions related to the defense ministry, added the agency.
the Lebanese have been trained and raised to depend, first on their parents, then on the feudal ruler, the religious ruler and the feudal rulers have a mutual interest in supporting each other. Within every religious community there are hostilities between the feudal leaders, the people are divided into camps and are a direct prey to manipulation. Future reforms should start with freeing the Lebanese from this mental heritage, teaching them to behave as equals and to disconnect religion from politics. The biggest difficulty how to get rid of these feudal leaders...therefore it's sad to realise that all future reforms efforts are doomed to fail, like the previous cedar revolution etc...