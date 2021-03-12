STL Submits ‘Milestone’ Twelfth Annual Report to UN

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) submitted its twelfth annual report to the United Nations Secretary-General and the Government of Lebanon, the STL said in a press release.

The annual report highlights the activities of the Tribunal from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021, and its objectives for the coming year, said Thursday’s press release.

Milestones include the delivery of the Trial Judgment in the Ayyash et al. Case on 18 August, followed by the Sentencing Judgment on 11 December 2020. In the report´s forward, the STL President Judge Ivana Hrdličková highlights “The [delivery of the] judgments stand as a signal of what is possible for those who have demanded an end to impunity, and as a beacon of hope to victims of terrorist crimes that the truth will be accounted for.”

Other key developments include the advancement of the Ayyash case STL-18-10 through much of the pre-trial phase, with the trial now tentatively scheduled to begin on 16 June 2021; and the extension of the STL’s mandate for a period of two years from 1 March 2021.

The STL also reviewed and restructured its operations for the upcoming phases of its work. As a result, the Tribunal has a more effective structure, a smaller but still adaptable workforce, and a dramatically reduced 2021 budget, poised to complete the remaining trials and appeals expeditiously and progressively draw down the STL’s activities.