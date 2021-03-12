Hariri Receives U.S. Ambassador
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri received at the Center House on Friday the American Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.
The meeting was held in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury, and discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon, added the statement.
Lebanese politicians have so far been unable to form a much-needed government to steer the country out of a crippling economic crisis.
I am impressed by the perseverance of Dorothy Shea , she keeps talking to the he stubborn/spoiled Lebanese politicians , why don't we hire her as interim manager as mission : update the constitution, then re-organize all official institutions in this country.