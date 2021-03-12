Hariri Receives U.S. Ambassador

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri received at the Center House on Friday the American Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.

The meeting was held in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury, and discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon, added the statement.

Lebanese politicians have so far been unable to form a much-needed government to steer the country out of a crippling economic crisis.