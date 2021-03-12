Khalil Says Berri Very Worried over Parties 'Laxity' in Forming Govt.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is “at the heart of the constant discussions” aimed at forming a new government, his aide MP Ali Hassan Khalil said Friday.

“He is very worried over the political forces’ laxity in forming the government,” Khalil added, following a parliamentary session.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing paralysis in the inability to form a government and nothing indicates that there will be a government soon,” Khalil lamented.

Turning to parliament’s work, the MP said his bloc was among the first to push for the approval of reformist laws by the parliamentary committees.

As for his draft law that is aimed at granting cash advances to the armed forces, Khalil said: “It is only a proposal and it unacceptable to say that this is a bribe, because servicemen are risking their lives.”

Commenting on the stance of the blocs that have decided to boycott some sessions, Khalil said: “Everyone has the right to attend or boycott, but no one has the right to come up with rules for legislative work according to their mood.”