Report: U.S. Urges Lebanon Leaders to Work for Common Good of their People

Spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, expressed "President Joe Biden’s administration’s" concern about the “apparent inaction of Lebanese leaders in dealing with multiple crises facing their country,"reported Asharq el-Awsat newspaper on Saturday.

He urged them to "form a government that implements the needed reforms urgently," he said.

"We are concerned about the developments in Lebanon, especially the apparent inaction of the Lebanese leaders to face ongoing multiple crises,” said Price.

"The Lebanese deserve a government that urgently implements the necessary reforms to save the country's deteriorating economy,” emphasizing that “Lebanon’s economy is in a state of crisis due to decades of corruption and mismanagement," he said.

“Lebanon's political leaders need to put aside their partisan brinksmanship, they need to change course, they need to work for the common good and common interest of the Lebanese people," added Price.

Referring to the position of the International Support Group for Lebanon that “leaders in Lebanon should not delay the formation of a government with full powers capable of meeting urgent needs of the country and implementing decisive reforms.”

He pointed out that «the international community has been very clear that concrete measures are still extremely crucial in order to launch long-term structural support for Lebanon.”

Lebanon is mired in protests and an economic crisis, which has brought surging unemployment and spiralling prices while the currency has plunged to lows to the dollar on the black market.