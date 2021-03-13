Report: Hizbullah Delegation to Meet Officials in Moscow Sunday

A delegation of Hizbullah will reportedly kick off a visit to Moscow on Sunday with the aim of "exchanging views on the regional and local files,” without being directly related to the cabinet formation issue despite an increasing Russian interest in the internal Lebanese file, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported on Saturday.

The delegation, led by head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Muhammed Raad, and including the party’s foreign relations official, Ammar al-Mousawi, is the highest Hizbullah political delegation to visit the Russian capital during the past years.

Hizbullah’s visit to Moscow comes days after a meeting in Abu Dhabi between PM-designate Saad Hariri and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

But sources familiar with the party’s position denied linking the visit to the Lebanese government file, explaining to the daily that the party received an invitation to visit Moscow a month ago, according to the daily.

The aim of the trip they said is “to exchange views on Lebanon and the region,” including the Syrian file.