Report: Hizbullah Delegation to Meet Officials in Moscow Sunday

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 March 2021, 11:24
A delegation of Hizbullah will reportedly kick off a visit to Moscow on Sunday with the aim of "exchanging views on the regional and local files,” without being directly related to the cabinet formation issue despite an increasing Russian interest in the internal Lebanese file, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported on Saturday.

The delegation, led by head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Muhammed Raad, and including the party’s foreign relations official, Ammar al-Mousawi, is the highest Hizbullah political delegation to visit the Russian capital during the past years.

Hizbullah’s visit to Moscow comes days after a meeting in Abu Dhabi between PM-designate Saad Hariri and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

But sources familiar with the party’s position denied linking the visit to the Lebanese government file, explaining to the daily that the party received an invitation to visit Moscow a month ago, according to the daily.

The aim of the trip they said is “to exchange views on Lebanon and the region,” including the Syrian file.

Comments 8
barrymore 13 March 2021, 12:09

The aim of the trip they said is “to exchange views on Lebanon and the region,” including the Syrian file.

If this terrorist party claims it is a Lebanese party then why is it involved in matters of the region "including the Syrian file"?

Reply
kazan 13 March 2021, 12:22

instead of asking neighbours and strangers for help to save the marriage, you better apply for divorce.

Reply
cedars 13 March 2021, 13:28

The saga continues, it's easier to visit Moscow than visiting bkirki and agree or disagree face to face with the patritack initiative.

Reply
justin 13 March 2021, 14:23

This is not 'Internationalisation"?

Reply
5-7doud 13 March 2021, 14:57

Patriarch al-Rahi dodged a bullet, at least for a bit.

Reply
i.report 13 March 2021, 15:47

The only place where terrorists are welcome is Tehran, Damascus, Moscow, Pyongyang and Beijing and Baghdad for now.

Reply