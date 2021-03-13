FPM Blames Hariri for Govt. Delay

The politburo of the free Patriotic Movement held its periodic meeting today and lashed out at PM-designate Saad Hariri blaming him for the delayed government formation.

“For how long will the PM-designate continue to hold the procuration of the Parliament without implementing the people’s will to form a reformist government capable of its ministers and its program?” asked the FPM in a statement.

Chaired by its chief, MP Jebran Bassil, the FPM indicated that the insistence on not forming the government is "a kind of abuse of the constitutional authority and diverting it from its objectives."

It expressed its satisfaction with the course of investigations into the colossal Beirut port explosion, hailing the judicial investigator for requesting to know the identity of the nitrate importers that led to the blast.