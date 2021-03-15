Bitar Says No Port Blast Culprit Will Remain outside Prison

Lead investigative judge into the Beirut port blast, Tarek al-Bitar, vowed Monday that “no culprit will remain outside prison and no innocent will remain in prison.”

“Any measure taken will be based on clear scientific evidence and we will hold accountable any wrongdoer, be them politicians, security officials or others,” Bitar told a delegation from the families of the victims.

Calling on the families to place their confidence in him and in the judiciary, Bitar pledged that he will “spare no effort to reach the truth.”

“The investigation will tackle all the aspects of the case, starting by the ship Rhosus, the ammonium nitrate shipment and its owners, the side that imported the cargo and those who paid for it, stored it at the port and kept it there for seven years,” the judge said.

He added: “The file is huge and multi-pronged but the probe will unveil the truth and determine how the explosion happened and whether it was the result of a welding error, a certain security act or a missile.”

Noting that the blood of the victims will not go in vain, Bitar said he will seek the assistance of all Lebanese and foreign security agencies and will issue writs to reach convincing answers to all the points that have raised question marks.

The delegation for its part vowed that the families will support the judge in all his steps, hoping the investigation will not draw out in an unjustified manner.