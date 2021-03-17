Israel Building Road off Adaisseh
Two Israeli bulldozers began constructing a road off the southern border village of Adaisseh, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Two bulldozers could be seen clearing the land amid a heavy deployment of Israeli forces, said NNA.
United Nations Interim Forces stationed in southern Lebanon, and Lebanese Army troops deployed to the area to monitor the Israeli action, it added.
Comments 3
0017 March 2021, 18:33
So what you are in fact saying is that everything Israel does, including giving Covid-19 vaccinations to Palestinian workers, is illegal.
Then before they did that, you claimed that it was illegal not to.
Make up your mind. You can't have it both ways.