Injuries in Aisha Bakkar Clash Linked to Roadblocks

A clash erupted Wednesday afternoon in Beirut’s Aisha Bakkar area in connection with roadblocking protests in the neighborhood, the National News Agency said.

The agency said the altercation, which escalated into gunfire, took place between protesters and passersby who tried to cross the blocked road.

It added that several people were wounded, some critically.

Al-Jadeed TV had earlier described the dispute as “personal,” saying two people were injured, including one who is in critical condition. It identified the critically injured man as Samer Ammar.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement later denied any links to the clash.

Describing the incident as a “personal dispute,” the Movement said it was working along with the area’s residents, the parties concerned and security agencies on pacifying the situation and containing any repercussions.

Mustaqbal also warned against “circulating fake news that stir tensions and discord,” urging all parties to show restraint and cooperate with the army and security forces.

Media reports meanwhile said the critically wounded person, Samer Ammar, is a supporter or a member of the Amal Movement.