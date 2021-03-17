Bassil, Russian Ambassador Discuss Govt. Formation 'Difficulties'

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil held talks Wednesday at his Laqlouq residence with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.

An FPM statement said Bassil and Rudakov held a “detailed discussion of Lebanon’s situations and the changes in the region.”

“The talks also tackled the difficulties that the government formation process is facing and their reasons,” the statement added.

“The two sides also demonstrated all the aspects of the Russian-Lebanese ties and the prospects of cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the Syria crisis file and the need to secure the requirements of a political solution in Syria and the return of the displaced to their land,” the statement said.

The meeting comes on the last day of a three-day visit to Moscow by a Hizbullah delegation.