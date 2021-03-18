Lebanese Firm to Import Million Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine

Lebanese private company Pharmaline will import one million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the owner of the company said.

In an interview with the Qatari-owned, Beirut-based news portal al-Modon, Pharmaline owner Jacques Sarraf said the vaccine will be offered at a “very cheap” price of $38 for the two doses and that the money will be paid by companies seeking to vaccinate their employees.

Sarraf is also the head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council and the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Lebanon.

He described the move as an initiative aimed at speeding up the vaccination campaign in Lebanon.

“The Sputnik vaccine will be launched in Lebanon as of Monday, March 29 and the first batch is expected to arrive in Lebanon next Thursday,” Sarraf told al-Modon, adding that the company will receive the shipment on Friday from Beirut airport.

“As the head of the Lebanese Russian Business Council and as the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Lebanon, I pressed through all the contacts that I have and I told them to let me help my country at the current time since I’m serving Russia’s interests in Lebanon,” Sarraf added.

He explained that any company, association or public administration seeking to vaccinate its workers, employees and their families can provide a list of their names in order to carry out the necessary transactions.

“The vaccine will be free of charge for individuals and the institutions have to pay for the vaccine. The institution can choose any vaccination center out of the 17 centers that are accredited by the Health Ministry,” Sarraf added.