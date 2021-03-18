EU Chiefs to Hold Friday Video Call with Turkey's Erdogan

European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will hold video talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, EU spokesmen said.

The call comes as the two neighbors seek to make good on improved ties after a spike in tensions last year over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

The leaders of the EU's 27 member states are set to discuss the state of relations with Ankara as one of the issues at their summit in Brussels next week.

Relations plummeted after Ankara repeatedly sent a ship to search for gas deposits in disputed waters, angering the bloc and member states Greece and Cyprus.

But both sides have been looking to smooth over the differences as Ankara resumed talks with Athens and extended an olive branch to Brussels.

The warming ties have seen sanctions agreed on in December by EU leaders put on the back burner over fears of slamming the brakes on the rapprochement.

"Turkey's actions have improved but there is still lots to do," a senior EU diplomat said Thursday.

The EU and Turkey have a wide range of issues standing in their way.

"The discussion is likely to touch on the recent exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece and the forthcoming resumption of Cyprus settlement process as well as regional developments such as those in Libya," an EU official said.

Friday's talks come on the fifth anniversary of a major deal signed between the EU and Turkey to reduce the number of migrants mainly from the war in Syria crossing into the bloc.

The accord has seen Ankara stem the flow of migrants in return for billions of euros in aid -- but it has not stopped sniping from both sides and Turkey wants it reviewed.

- 'Backsliding' -

The EU is closely following U.N. efforts to restart peace talks over Cyprus in which Turkey is a key player.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will convene an informal meeting in April involving main international actors Greece, Turkey and Britain to explore how to break the deadlock.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by the military junta then in power in Athens aimed at annexing the island to Greece.

To its south, the EU is hoping that an agreement to form a unity government in Libya can drag the north African country out of years of turmoil and will look to press key player Ankara to cooperate.

In a move that could complicate the outreach, the EU on Thursday condemned attempts to shut down Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party, warning the move heightens worries over "backsliding" by Ankara over rights.

Turkey's top public prosecutor on Wednesday demanded that the leftist opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) be dissolved over its alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.