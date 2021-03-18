Nasrallah Advises Hariri to Form Techno-Political Govt., Warns against 'Civil War'
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his party is still willing to support the formation of a so-called specialist, nonpartisan government but warned that such a government will not be able to take unpopular and difficult decisions.
“We have accepted a government of nonpartisan specialists, the nomination method and the rotation of portfolios, and should President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri reach an agreement Monday on such a government we will accept it,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking Hizbullah’s “Day of the Wounded”.
But he advised Hariri to reconsider the issue of a government of specialists in which he would be the only politician, suggesting that he form a techno-political government that can take difficult decisions.
“Can a government of specialists take major decisions? Can it stand its ground in the face of the people and can it convince them?” Nasrallah asked.
He also said it wouldn't survive likely public anger against expected austerity measures.
"Such a ball of fire, if you take it all alone, would finish you and the country," Nasrallah said addressing Hariri. "This is a big ball of fire."
"Form a political government and let these (political forces) come with their bare faces, take responsibility for the crisis the country is in and cooperate in dealing with it," he added addressing Hariri.
Nasrallah also noted that forming a government would be only the first step in a long and arduous road to economic and financial salvation.
Hizbullah’s leader also said that if the government is not formed in the coming days, the country has “the choice of re-activating the resigned government.”
Caretaker PM Hassan Diab is “a patriotic man who should not set conditions,” Nasrallah said.
Stressing that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has the “ability” to lower the dollar exchange rate, Nasrallah wondered why Salameh should stay in his post if he does not want to “shoulder his responsibility.”
Moreover, Nasrallah urged the Lebanese not to “go to civil war and internal strife.”
“I'm not saying this for intimidation; some are seeking a civil war in Lebanon… Some foreign forces and internal parties are pushing for civil war and I'm saying this based on information,” he said.
“When they find themselves impotent in the face of the resistance in Lebanon, they might resort to this choice (civil war),” he added.
“We must not allow anyone to push for civil war,” Nasrallah stressed, adding that Hizbullah “will not take up arms for the sake of the government or the economic situation.”
Nasrallah also warned that road-blocking protests “do not contribute to resolving the crisis.”
“They rather deepen the economic crisis,” he said.
“Those blocking roads are taking part in a suspicious act that can put the country on the brink of internal strife,” he cautioned.
Nasrallah also said that he is “fed up” with the issue of roadblocks, hinting that Hizbullah might act “if the army and security forces do not succeed in reopening roads.”
-
18 March 2021, 21:52
Nasrallah said he is “fed up” with the issue of roadblocks, hinting that Hizbullah might act “if the army and security forces do not succeed in reopening roads.”
-
18 March 2021, 21:50
Nasrallah called on the army and security forces to prevent the blocking of roads.
-
18 March 2021, 21:41
Nasrallah: Those blocking roads are taking part in a suspicious act that can put the country on the brink of internal strife.
-
18 March 2021, 21:40
Nasrallah: Road-blocking protests do not contribute to resolving the crisis; they rather deepen the economic crisis.
-
18 March 2021, 21:37
Nasrallah: The central bank governor has a major responsibility to prevent this unacceptable surge in the dollar exchange rate.
-
18 March 2021, 21:35
Nasrallah: If the government is not formed, we are before the choice of re-activating the resigned government and PM Diab is a patriotic man who should not set conditions.
-
18 March 2021, 21:32
Nasrallah: I advise the PM-designate to reconsider the government of specialists and to form a techno-political government that can take difficult decisions.
-
18 March 2021, 21:17
Nasrallah: We have accepted a government of nonpartisan specialists, the nomination method and the rotation of portfolios, and if an agreement is to be reached on Monday on such a government, we will accept it.
-
18 March 2021, 21:15
Nasrallah: If corruption, mismanagement, lack of planning and reluctance to revive the agricultural and industrial sectors continue, this means that there will be no solution.
-
18 March 2021, 21:12
Nasrallah: The solution does not lie in the formation of the government but rather begins with the formation of the government.
-
18 March 2021, 21:11
Nasrallah: The smuggling of deposits abroad, the freezing of deposits in banks, the Beirut port blast, the protests that began on October 17 and the tensions that followed are also among the reasons behind the crises.
-
18 March 2021, 21:09
Nasrallah: The (economic and financial) crisis has many reasons, including Israeli wars, the Israeli occupation of the South, the U.S. project in the region, its repercussions on Lebanon, and the global war on Syria.
-
18 March 2021, 20:57
Nasrallah: We in Hizbullah will not take up arms for the sake of the government or the economic situation.
-
18 March 2021, 20:55
Nasrallah: Some foreign forces and internal parties are pushing for civil war and I'm saying this based on information.
-
18 March 2021, 20:54
Nasrallah: A civil war does not need precision-guided missiles or long-range missiles and most Lebanese have weapons.
-
18 March 2021, 20:54
Nasrallah: We must not allow anyone to push for civil war.
-
18 March 2021, 20:53
Nasrallah: When they find themselves impotent in the face of the resistance in Lebanon, they might resort to this choice (civil war).
-
18 March 2021, 20:52
Nasrallah: We must not go to civil war and internal strife. I'm not saying this for intimidation; some are seeking a civil war in Lebanon.
-
18 March 2021, 20:52
Nasrallah: Angry reactions lead nowhere and we must use our brains.
The tyrant always last resort FEAR! FEAR THE CIVIL WAR! FEAR OUTSIDE INTERFERENCE FEAR ISRAEL FEAR AMERICA! The failure of the lebanese economy is unrelated to anything internal it's all because of outside efforts! does anyone really believe this anymore?
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Nasrallah: Road-blocking protests do not contribute to resolving the crisis; they rather deepen the economic crisis.
The hypocrite! When he occupied downtown Beirut for 2 years and destroyed Lebanon's economy he did not think about that, did he ?
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
You assassinated Hariri in 2006. Since 2010 Lebanon borrowed more than $50 billion. Get your facts right ya Irani.
نصرالله: من يقطع الطرقات يشارك في عمل مشبوه ويضع البلد على بوابة اقتتال داخلي وهو لا يمثل الشعب اللبناني
The criminal and terrorist just indicted itself.
نصرالله: من أسباب الأزمات الحروب الاسرائيلية المتعاقبة على لبنان
and who kidnapped Israeli soldiers and attacked Israel in July 2006 and then said " Had I known" after causing billions in destruction and damage...
It is useless to debate with an ignorant Shia terrorist. Borrowing is not a taboo. All countries borrow to invest and stimulate the economy and create jobs. When Lebanon borrowed under Hariri it was to rebuild the country after the civil war. The economy was growing on a yearly basis.
You on the other hand, borrow, steal, cause and make wars. That does not grow the economy and does not help pay debts. You see the difference ya Irani?
Hassan Nasrallah 03/18/2021: we must use our brains.
This is new, they never used them before. Are they sure their brains still work?
حسن نصرالله "نحن لا نلجأ إلى عقولنا" 11/10/2013
عندما نأخذ القرار ، أو نمشي في أي درب، أو ندخل إلى أي ساحة، أو إلى أي ميدان أو إلى أي قتال، نحن لا نلجأ إلى عقولنا، ولا إلى علومنا ولا إلى مستوانا العلمي، ولا إلى ولا إلى, نحن نلجأ إلى فقهائنا وكبارنا ومراجعنا
...
lHassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his party is still willing to support the formation of a so-called specialist, nonpartisan government but warned that such a government will not be able to take unpopular and difficult decisions.
of course it could. Unless he uses his militia to block all difficult decisions and the ones unpopular to his Iranian masters.
We must not allow anyone to push for civil war
Hizbullah might act if the army and security forces do not succeed in reopening roads.
This man obviously has no brain to use.
He forgot to mention the smuggling of subsidized goods and U$ dollars to Syria. I'm sure it just slipped him "mind" and it has nothing to do with the fact that his people are in charge of mafias doing all the smuggling.
Nasrallah Warns against 'Civil War'
Why? Between who? So, he and his people are happy with the total collapse of Lebanon and they are against those demonstrating and calling for change.
Nasrou said use are brains? He forgot that Khameini is sitting on his. The mullahs are the funniest bunch.
Nasrallah: The (economic and financial) crisis has many reasons, including Israeli wars, the Israeli occupation of the South, the U.S. project in the region, its repercussions on Lebanon, and the global war on Syria.
lol and none of the reasons are internal; corruption of the officials, smuggling by his militia, loss of customs income due his hegemony over the port and airport; uncontrolled spending by him and his corrupt allies ( electricity file ); paralyzing the country for years and closing down Beirut; initiating wars; and the list goes on.
Nassaralah either think Lebanese are stupid or he thinks he can force reality for being the mafia boss. Since 2006 Gebran Sons said Hizbollah will use the Useful Idiot Aoun to kill the Cedar Revolution incredible achievements and create permanent enmity between moderate Sunnis and Christians so Hizbollah can destroy Lebanese institutions and swallow Lebanon a piece at a time. His speech is Laughable. Hizb is what isolated Lebanon and destroyed our economy and lira. His thugs are what use to close roads and airport access whenever he pleased. Hizb and Berri closed the parliament for months to prevent international tribunal after assassinating Hariri, Tueni and Lebanon's best. Cedar Revolution II is coming to liberate Lebanon from the Basij and put criminals like him in prison.
Those blocking roads are taking part in a suspicious act that can put the country on the brink of internal strife.
How about those blocking roads in Dahieh and the airport area? Who do you cast suspicion on?
And why does he care about the blocking of roads---does it hinder kizb's ability to move its weapons and smuggled goods around and out of the country?