Report: Bkirki Replies to Nasrallah’s Remarks

Bkirki commented on the speech of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who made “fiery” indirect remarks about Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

Nasrallah considered that Rahi’s calls for the neutralization of Lebanon intend to make Lebanon part of the “Amercian-Israeli axis.”

Bkirki sources stressed in remarks to Nidaa el-Watan that accusations of “treason” must not be directed at the Patriarch.

“The proposals of Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi are very clear and do not need any explanation or interpretation," they told the daily on condition of anonymity.

The Patriarch's proposals "aim is to protect Lebanon,” and accusations of "treason" against the Patriarch are unacceptable. “The Patriarch does not need a national testimony from anyone," they said.