Report: Bkirki Replies to Nasrallah’s Remarks
Bkirki commented on the speech of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who made “fiery” indirect remarks about Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.
Nasrallah considered that Rahi’s calls for the neutralization of Lebanon intend to make Lebanon part of the “Amercian-Israeli axis.”
Bkirki sources stressed in remarks to Nidaa el-Watan that accusations of “treason” must not be directed at the Patriarch.
“The proposals of Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi are very clear and do not need any explanation or interpretation," they told the daily on condition of anonymity.
The Patriarch's proposals "aim is to protect Lebanon,” and accusations of "treason" against the Patriarch are unacceptable. “The Patriarch does not need a national testimony from anyone," they said.
The message by Alibaba from his cave follows kindergarten assumption as usual. The conclusion is simple, if you reconstruct the argument the intention and premises are clear as the sky on a sunny day. If you don't support us or inline with the wilayat e fiqh program for Lebanon, you are against us. There is no room for any lebanese to have his own identity except being an quasiiranian. Same remarks have been made against the sunnis for decades, i.e. being sionists, if you do not support Bashar Assad you are a sionist, if you do not support the killings of syrians you are a sionist. There is no room for a lebanese identity except being an Iranian. This is the level of logic, soon will follow if you do not accept the iranian vaccine you will be accused of being a sionist. As for now, if you don't accept living in misery you are a sionist. It's very simple!
Only nasrallah is anti Israeli.anyone and everyone who is not a follower of nasrallah is considered American Israeli. Nasrallah has the greatest websters to define the world Israel. No one is allowed to define the world Israel except him.