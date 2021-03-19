Abiad: More People Must Get Vaccinated before Cases Drop

Firas Abiad, Director of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the lead hospital fighting COVID-19 in Lebanon, said on Friday more people should get the vaccine before Lebanon sees a clear drop in cases.

“Many more will have to be vaccinated, and quickly, before the desired drop in Covid cases is seen,” said Abiad in a tweet.

“Hospitals will be busy, but hopefully not overwhelmed, in the coming weeks. People are advised not to let their guards down, especially during the coming festivities,” he added.

Abiad noted that “the decision by European countries to resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine after the regulators found it safe is good news. The Sputnik and Sinopharm vaccines will also be arriving in Lebanon soon. This will be given a much needed boost to the currently slow vaccination campaign.”

“Yesterday, the Covid deaths were 73, the highest recorded in the past weeks. The test positivity rate was above 20%. The faltering economy is taking its toll on hospitals and their staff, who are leaving the country in droves. The good news on the vaccine was eagerly awaited,” added Abiad.