Army Clashes with Outlaws in Britel
Violent clashes erupted on Friday in Britel between army troops and wanted suspects, media reports said Friday.
LBCI said different kinds of weapons were used during the clashes.
Al-Jadeed television station said army troops raided whereabouts of outlaws in the Bekaa town of Britel and that sounds of heavy clashes were heard.
The army flew its helicopters over the area chasing the fleeing suspects.
