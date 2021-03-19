Gemayel Backs Rahi’s Initiative, Lashes Out at Nasrallah's 'War' Remarks

Kataeb Party chief resigned MP Sami Gemayel on Friday reiterated support for the calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi, and lashed out at Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallagh telling him “no one wants war except you.”

“The steadfastness of the Lebanese people today is a heroic act that is faced with complete indifference from a political class with zero compassion,” said Gemayel after meeting the Patriarch in Bkirki.

"What kind of government do we expect them to form, when discussions for such a formation happened in that manner? How will the cabinet be managed while they quarrel over quotas? What will its program be?" he asked.

Gemayel stressed that early elections are a solution to many of Lebanon’s problems, noting that we would have reached a solution by now if we had the elections held last summer.

“The solution is to have the existing system removed and to hold parliamentary elections as soon as possible, because under the existing leaders and the current parliament, we will be governed by the same logic and approach, amid utter irresponsibility towards the people," he said.

Pointing out that "had the parliamentary elections taken place a year ago, we would have been somewhere else today. We would have had hope for real change."

Announcing his support for Rahi's initiative, the Kataeb leader said: "We must work to liberate the Lebanese by moving on with his initiative."

"[Foreign] states also carry a responsibility towards Lebanon, because the problem is not only internal but also external," he asserted.

Responding to the latest statement by Nasrallah, Gemayel said: "There may be no other Lebanese but you who wants civil war in Lebanon. Do not threaten us with war."

On Thursday, Nasrallah urged the Lebanese not to “go to civil war and internal strife.”

“I'm not saying this for intimidation; some are seeking a civil war in Lebanon… Some foreign forces and internal parties are pushing for civil war and I'm saying this based on information,” he said.