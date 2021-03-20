Report: Once Govt is Formed, Macron to Call Intl Funders for Meeting on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly will immediately call for a meeting of international funders to save Lebanon once a government is formed, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.

“If President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri reach an agreement next Monday on forming a government of non-corrupt ministers, French President Emmanuel Macron will immediately call for a meeting of international funders to save Lebanon,” a French official told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Next Monday, Aoun and Hariri are set to meet at Baabda Palace for the 18th time on the government formation.

The French official explained that Macron’s remarks Thursday evening in terms of “the time for testing the responsibilities (of Lebanese officials) is over and we must in the coming weeks change the approach and style.”

“Lebanon is collapsing and the French President believes more pressure on some Lebanese leaders is needed, and to bring our partners in the region and the Gulf back to the game. We also have to discuss the matter with the Iranians,” stated the source.

“As for France,” he added, “Jebran Bassil (MP and son-in-law of Aoun) is the obstructor, knowing that he bears not the whole responsibility, France is not naive,” he noted.

The sources emphasized that “sanctions alone can not be the solution in Lebanon, but the behavior of some Lebanese officials is a problem.”