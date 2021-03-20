Report: Nasrallah’s Rhetoric Signals More Govt Hurdles, Mustaqbal Says
The latest rhetoric of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the controversial government formation points out to more complexities that could further delay the lineup, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.
Al-Mustaqbal Movement officials said in remarks to the daily that “Nasrallah’s words undeniably indicate that the government consultations are facing many obstacles, and that opening the door to the formation of a political or techno-political government would worsen the situation.”
Moreover, a lawmaker of al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the “PM-designate Saad Hariri adheres to his standards of forming a government of experts, because the countries that express their willingness to help Lebanon in turn stipulate the formation of a government of specialists.
“Therefore there will be no turning back on this,” he added.
On Nasrallah’s recent stances, he said he only aggravated the problem instead of pushing for a solution.
On Thursday, Nasrallah advised Hariri to form a techno-political government, contradicting Hariri and the international community’s calls to form a government of non-partisan experts.
Nasrallah said that a government formed solely of specialists would not last.
A techno-Political line up is a fallacy. Throw out the techno part and all those assigned by the political parties will do as their political sponsors will and dictate. So, the same people who ruined the country and bankrupted it will be entrusted with saving it. Sure, it does not make any sense.
Aoun and his entourage formed Diab's government of so called independents and we saw what happened and how these so called independents were run like muppets by their handlers in the main political parties.
There is no solution or future for this country.