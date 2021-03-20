Report: Nasrallah’s Rhetoric Signals More Govt Hurdles, Mustaqbal Says

The latest rhetoric of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the controversial government formation points out to more complexities that could further delay the lineup, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Saturday.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement officials said in remarks to the daily that “Nasrallah’s words undeniably indicate that the government consultations are facing many obstacles, and that opening the door to the formation of a political or techno-political government would worsen the situation.”

Moreover, a lawmaker of al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the “PM-designate Saad Hariri adheres to his standards of forming a government of experts, because the countries that express their willingness to help Lebanon in turn stipulate the formation of a government of specialists.

“Therefore there will be no turning back on this,” he added.

On Nasrallah’s recent stances, he said he only aggravated the problem instead of pushing for a solution.

On Thursday, Nasrallah advised Hariri to form a techno-political government, contradicting Hariri and the international community’s calls to form a government of non-partisan experts.

Nasrallah said that a government formed solely of specialists would not last.